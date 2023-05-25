United Airlines Taps iPhone App to Improve Customer Experience

United Airlines is turning to its Live Activities iPhone app to help improve the customer experience and give users more information.

According to TheStreet, beginning this month, customers will be able to use the Live Activities app to get real-time updates on boarding information, departure times, seat information, and more.

“We’re seeing soaring demand for travel this summer, and Live Activities puts all the flight information you need right at your fingertips, whether your iPhone is locked or you’re doing something else like checking email, listening to music or texting friends,” said Linda Jojo, chief customer officer for United in a statement. “This new feature is another way United is leveraging technology to improve our customers’ travel journey. It’s going to save passengers a lot of time, and we think they’re going to love it, especially during a busy travel season.”

Anything that takes the hassle out of flying is a win for travelers, even if it’s just more readily accessible information.