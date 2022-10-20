United Airlines CEO Credits Hybrid Work With Buoying Airline Industry

While many executives are not a fan of hybrid work, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby sees it as a boon for the airline industry.

The airline industry is facing a challenging recovery from the pandemic. Travel hit new lows as countries locked down as a result of COVID. While things are returning to normal, the airline industry is still struggling to return to its former levels. Kirby sees hybrid work as a big factor that can aid the industry’s recovery.

According to Fox News, Kirby said at the company’s earnings call that hybrid work is responsible for a “permanent structural change.” Thanks to the workplace trend, the CEO says “every weekend could be a holiday weekend.”

“That’s why September, a normally off-peak month, was the third-strongest month in our history,” he said. “People want to travel and have experiences, and hybrid work environments untether them from the office and give them the newfound flexibility to travel far more often than normal.”

“This is not pent-up demand,” Kirby added. “It’s the new normal.”