‘Unintended Hood Opening Events’ Leads to Tesla Recall

Tesla is recalling 1.8 million Model 3 and Model Y vehicles as a result of a “latch switch deformation” which can lead to “unintended hood opening events.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a faulty latch switch led to a number of incidents, with the bulk of them in China. The faulty switch preventing customers “from being notified of an open hood state,” leading to the “unintended hood opening events.”
Tesla first began investigating in March 2024, expanding its investigation to Europe and North America in June. While there were incidents in Europe and North America, the rates were lower compared to China, although Tesla is not sure why.
The NHTSA says Tesla is voluntarily recalling vehicles “out of an abundance of caution.”
Description of Remedy Program:
Beginning on June 18, 2024, at no cost to customers, affected vehicles received an over-the-air software remedy with firmware release 2024.20.3. Firmware release 2024.20.3 or a later firmware release detects the open hood and provides a customer-facing user interface notification of the hood open state.
How Remedy Component Differs from Recalled Component:
The remedy component incorporates the software remedy described above whereas the recalled component does not incorporate the software remedy described above.
Identify How/When Recall Condition was Corrected in Production:
Beginning on July 15, 2024, Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in production received a software release (2024.20.100) that incorporates the software remedy described above.