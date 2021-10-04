UK Turning to Lasers for Drone Defense

The UK is betting on lasers for drone defense, investing $100 million in the technology.

Drones are revolutionizing many industries, being used for deliveries, real estate, security, communication, search and rescue and more. Drones are playing an increasingly important role in military operations as well, leading many countries to work on developing countermeasures.

According to Popular Science, the UK is investing in directed energy weapons, or lasers, in an effort to counter drones. The $100 million investment will purchase three systems, one that detects and tracks incoming targets, while the other two stop them with lasers.

“These technologies have the potential to revolutionise the future battlefield for our Armed Forces, enabling the prosecution of new targets in the land, sea and air domains and allowing commanders to meet mission objectives in new ways,” said Shima Fhima, director of strategic programmes for the Ministry of Defence, according to Popular Science.

It’s hoped that directed energy weapons will be particularly effective at countering swarms of drones, one of the preferred types of systems in use by various militaries . Directed energy weapons would provide a far more cost effective solution for combating swarms than traditional weapons.