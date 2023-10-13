UK Signs Off On Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Purchase

Microsoft has cleared another major hurdle to its Activision Blizzard purchase, with the UK’s Competition Markets Authority signing off.

Microsoft has faced an uphill battle with its purchase of Activision, with regulators in the EU, UK, and US challenging the deal. The EU was the first to relent following concessions by Microsoft. According to BBC, the CMA has now followed suit after Microsoft signaled its willingness to sell its cloud gaming rights to rival Ubisoft.

“With the sale of Activision’s cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft, we’ve made sure Microsoft can’t have a stranglehold over this important and rapidly developing market,” CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said.

Despite the CMA’s approval, BBC reports the agency had some harsh words for Microsoft’s handling of the case.

“Businesses and their advisors should be in no doubt that the tactics employed by Microsoft are no way to engage with the CMA,” said Ms Cardell.

“Microsoft had the chance to restructure during our initial investigation but instead continued to insist on a package of measures that we told them simply wouldn’t work. Dragging out proceedings in this way only wastes time and money.”

With the EU and UK both signing off on Microsoft’s purchase, the US remains as the only holdout. The FTC recently reignited its legal objections, continuing to cast doubt on the deal.