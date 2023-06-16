UK Signs Off On Amazon’s iRobot Purchase

Amazon has overcome at least one regulatory hurdle to its iRobot acquisition, with the UK signing off on the deal.

Amazon announced in mid-2022 that it had reached a deal to acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion. The deal would give Amazon access to iRobot’s robotic Roombas and help the company round out its smart home offerings.

Regulators on both sides of the Atlantic took note, evaluating the deal for anti-competitive issues. According to TechCrunch, the UK has signed off on the acquisition, saying it “would not lead to competition concerns in the U.K.”

In the meantime, the FTC is still looking at the deal and the EU will make a decision by July 6.