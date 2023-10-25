UK Shuts Down Big Tech’s Appeal Hopes

The UK is poised to dash Big Tech’s hopes with plans to reject calls for an option to appeal antitrust rulings.

According to Bloomberg, the UK plans to use the Competition and Markets Authority’s new Digital Markets Unit to tackle Big Tech and keep companies in line. The unit will have the authority to levy fines, force larger companies to share data with smaller rivals, and make companies pay news outlets for using their coverage.

Big Tech had wanted the CMA to provide an appeals route to challenge decisions. Sources have told Bloomberg, however, that the government has no plans to create an appeals option.