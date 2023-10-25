Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

DigitalTransformationTrends

UK Shuts Down Big Tech’s Appeal Hopes

The UK is poised to dash Big Tech's hopes with plans to reject calls for an option to appeal antitrust rulings....
UK Shuts Down Big Tech’s Appeal Hopes
Written by Staff
Wednesday, October 25, 2023

    • The UK is poised to dash Big Tech’s hopes with plans to reject calls for an option to appeal antitrust rulings.

    According to Bloomberg, the UK plans to use the Competition and Markets Authority’s new Digital Markets Unit to tackle Big Tech and keep companies in line. The unit will have the authority to levy fines, force larger companies to share data with smaller rivals, and make companies pay news outlets for using their coverage.

    Big Tech had wanted the CMA to provide an appeals route to challenge decisions. Sources have told Bloomberg, however, that the government has no plans to create an appeals option.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |