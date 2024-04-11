UK May Ban Smartphone Sales to Minors

The UK is considering a controversial proposal, one that would ban the sale of smartphones to minors under 16 years of age.

Support for a ban on the sale of smartphones to minors has been growing in popularity, with a recent poll by Parentkind revealing 58% of parents supporting the idea. Despite the majority supporting such a ban, a solid 33% of parents are opposed.

According to The Guardian, ministers are considering moving forward with a ban, in the interests of protecting children. Nonetheless, not all ministers are comfortable with the idea.

“It’s not the government’s role to step in and microparent; we’re meant to make parents more aware of the powers they have like restrictions on websites, apps and even the use of parental control apps,” a Tory government source told the outlet.

Only time will tell if the UK government moves forward with the ban. If it does, however, it will be among the most drastic action taken by a government to protect children.