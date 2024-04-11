Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
DigitalTransformationTrends

UK May Ban Smartphone Sales to Minors

The UK is considering a controversial proposal, one that would ban the sale of smartphones to minors under 16 years of age....
UK May Ban Smartphone Sales to Minors
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, April 11, 2024

    • The UK is considering a controversial proposal, one that would ban the sale of smartphones to minors under 16 years of age.

    Support for a ban on the sale of smartphones to minors has been growing in popularity, with a recent poll by Parentkind revealing 58% of parents supporting the idea. Despite the majority supporting such a ban, a solid 33% of parents are opposed.

    According to The Guardian, ministers are considering moving forward with a ban, in the interests of protecting children. Nonetheless, not all ministers are comfortable with the idea.

    “It’s not the government’s role to step in and microparent; we’re meant to make parents more aware of the powers they have like restrictions on websites, apps and even the use of parental control apps,” a Tory government source told the outlet.

    Only time will tell if the UK government moves forward with the ban. If it does, however, it will be among the most drastic action taken by a government to protect children.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |