UK Government Shutters Independent AI Ethics Advisory Board

The UK government has shuttered an independent AI ethics advisory board with very little explanation or reason given.

The ethics of AI are one of the biggest challenges facing the tech industry and regulators alike. The Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation Advisory Board had served as a voice for responsible AI development, but its website has been shut down and a notice posted to say “the Board’s terms have now ended.”

The CDEI Advisory Board has played an important role in helping us to deliver this crucial agenda. Their expertise and insight have been invaluable in helping to set the direction of and deliver on our programmes of work around responsible data access, AI assurance and algorithmic transparency. As the Board’s terms have now ended, we’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Board for supporting some of our key projects during their time. These include the rollout of our world-leading Algorithmic Transparency Recording Standard which facilitates trusted and trustworthy uses of algorithmic tools in the public sector and then beyond, the delivery of the UK-US Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs) prize challenge that encouraged adoption and innovation in PETs to help solve global challenges, and the design of the upcoming Fairness Innovation Challenge focused on tackling bias in real-world applications of AI systems.

It’s unclear how ethical AI development will be governed moving forward, but Professor Neil Lawrence, Interim Chair and CDEI Advisory Board member, touted the CDEI’s work while it was active: