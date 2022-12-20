UK Government Rules Netflix Password Sharing Illegal

Netflix customers in the UK are in for a big disappointment, with the government ruling that password sharing is illegal.

Netflix password sharing is a common practice and one the company condoned for much of its history. The company appears to be backing off of that stance, and is widely believed to be preparing for a major crackdown on the practice.

According to TorrentFreak, Netflix’s attempts to reign in password sharing may have just received a big boost from the UK government. The UK Government’s Intellectual Property Office published new privacy rules that make password sharing illegal, potentially even opening users up to “criminal liability for fraud.” The rule impacts Netflix, as well as virtually all other major streaming platforms.

“There are a range of provisions in criminal and civil law which may be applicable in the case of password sharing where the intent is to allow a user to access copyright protected works without payment,” the IPO told TorrentFreak.

“These provisions may include breach of contractual terms, fraud or secondary copyright infringement depending on the circumstances.”