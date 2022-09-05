Ubuntu’s Canonical Throws Its Weight Behind the Unity Desktop…Again

Canonical has announced Ubuntu Unity will once again be an official flavor of the venerable Linux distribution (distro).

Ubuntu is the world’s most popular Linux distro and is widely credited with making Linux easy for the masses. While the Gnome desktop environment (DE) is Ubuntu’s current default, for a number of years, its own home-grown Unity DE held that honor. Ubuntu switched from Gnome to Unity in 2011, before abandoning it in favor of a return to Gnome in 2017. Thankfully, enterprising developer Rudra Saraswat kept the DE alive, releasing an unofficial spin called Ubuntu Unity Remix.

Beginning with Ubuntu 22.10, scheduled for release next month, the Unity version of Ubuntu will be an official flavor, dropping the “Remix” from its name.

Good news for all Ubuntu Unity lovers! We're an Ubuntu daily flavor now and our ISOs will now be built daily with all other flavors and uploaded to https://t.co/pELGw8Cct0. Ubuntu Unity 22.10 Beta will be our first release as an official recognized flavor (Sep 29). YAY! 🎉 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9ykBYmIA1V — Ubuntu Unity (@ubuntu_unity) September 1, 2022

The announcement is good news for Unity fans. While the DE had a rocky start, in the years it was the Ubuntu default, it grew to be a powerful and elegant option. Many Linux experts, including TechRepublic’s Jack Wallen, consider Unity one of the most beautiful Linux desktops ever created.

Unlike Gnome, which has been moving in a minimalist direction for years as the developers remove features and make others hard to access, Unity has a nice balance of intuitive options and advanced customization.

For a more in-depth look at Unity, check out The Linux Cast’s video below: