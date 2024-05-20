Ubuntu 24.10 Will Default to Wayland for All, Including Nvidia Users

Canonical engineers are dropping details about the upcoming Ubuntu 24.10 release, including that it will default to Wayland for all users, including those with Nvidia cards.

Wayland is the display protocol that is replacing the aging X11 system. While many users are able to use Wayland with little to no issues, the protocol is notorious for causing issues for some Nvidia users. With X11’s EOL approaching, developers have been working to smooth out the remaining bugs, a process Canonical engineers believe is now far enough along to make Wayland the default.

In Ubuntu 24.10 we’re also planning to take the plunge and switch to Wayland by default for those with NVIDIA graphics cards. There are still a few known issues with this combination and due to the heavy use of Ubuntu Desktop in AI/ML, VFX and other industries we concluded that it was too early to make that switch in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. That list has now shrunk to a number that makes us feel confident in enabling it in the upcoming interim release and give us the time to discover and resolve any additional “unknown unknowns” ahead of Ubuntu 26.04 LTS.

Wayland brings a number of improvements over X11, both in performance and security. With Fedora defaulting to Wayland and Ubuntu now doing the same, the protocol will hopefully see the rest of its rough edges smoothed out quickly.