Ubuntu 24.04 Stomps Windows 11 In Benchmarks

Ubuntu 24.04 is boasting some impressive performance improvements, with the upcoming OS stomping Windows 11 in benchmarks.

Canonical is closing in on the release of the latest Ubuntu LTS, with Ubuntu 24.04 in Release Candidate stage. Despite not being officially released yet, the new version appears to be a speed demon.

Phoronix tested Ubuntu 24.04 against 23.10 and Windows 11 in 101 benchmarks. The test was conducted on a Framework laptop, with “the 8-core / 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Zen 4 SoC with Radeon RX 7700S graphics, a 512GB SN810 NVMe SSD, MediaTek MT7922 WiFi, and a 2560 x 1600 display.”

Out of 101 benchmarks carried out on all three operating systems with the Framework 16 laptop, Ubuntu 24.04 was the fastest in 67% of those tests, the prior Ubuntu 23.10 led in 22% (typically with slim margins to 24.04), and then Microsoft Windows 11 was the front-runner just 10% of the time…

Windows 11 is already wildly unpopular, with Microsoft struggling to convince Windows 10 users to upgrade. The fact that its performance is so bad is not going to help the company make its case.