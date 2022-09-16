Uber Says No ‘Sensitive User Data’ Accessed in Breach

In the wake of reports its systems were breached, Uber is reassuring users no “sensitive user data” was accessed.

Uber acknowledged Thursday it was investigating reports of a data breach after a hacker posted a message on the company’s Slack channel saying they had hacked the company. Screenshots of the breach were shared on Twitter:

Honestly kind of a classy way to hack someone 😂😂😂@Uber pic.twitter.com/fFUA5xb3wv — Colton (@ColtonSeal) September 16, 2022

The company now says no “sensitive user data” was accessed and that its systems are coming back online:

While our investigation and response efforts are ongoing, here is a further update on yesterday’s incident:

– We have no evidence that the incident involved access to sensitive user data (like trip history).

– All of our services including Uber, Uber Eats, Uber Freight, and the Uber Driver app are operational.

– As we shared yesterday, we have notified law enforcement.

– Internal software tools that we took down as a precaution yesterday are coming back online this morning.