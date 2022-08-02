Uber Receipt Emails Are Crashing Microsoft Outlook and Word

Microsoft has identified an issue with receipt emails from Uber, as well as some others, that are causing Outlook and Word to hang and/or crash.

A recent update seems to be the cause of the issue, and will result in Outlook and Word not responding when certain emails are opened. The issue seems to only happen when opening emails with complex tables.

When opening, replying, or forwarding some emails that include complex tables, Outlook stops responding. The same table contents will also cause Word to stop responding.

This issue started in Current Channel Version 2206 Build 15330.20196 and higher. It also occurs in current builds of Beta and Current Channel Preview.

The company has already issued a fix that will be released to the Beta channel soon. In the meantime, users who can’t wait for the fix will need to roll back to the previous version.