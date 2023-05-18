Uber Is Offering Chartered Boats in Greece

Uber appears to be branching into the boat business, with the company reportedly offering private boat charters in Mykonos, Greece.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Uber plans to offer customers the ability to book a boat via the Uber app. The service will allow customers to book a boat capable of holding eight passengers for tours around Mykonos. If the service is successful, other locations may be added.

As the outlet points out, while ride-sharing has rebounded post-pandemic, Uber is under pressure to expand into growth markets. The new venture is something of a departure from past boating services Uber has experimented with, as the Greece service is not owned by a third party.