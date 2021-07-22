UAE Using Drones to Spark Rainfall

The United Arab Emirates is using drones in a unique way: to help generate rainfall.

Like may parts of the world, the UAE is suffering from heatwaves, exacerbating the already arid climate. The country is looking to drones for the answer, using them to fly into clouds and electrically shock them in an effort to simulate rainfall, according to USA Today.

Cloud seeding, or the process of forcing cloud to produce rainfall, is not a new technology. The UAE’s approach of using electricity, rather than salt flares, is what’s new. Electricity does not have the same environmental concerns as salt flares.

If successful, the UAE’s efforts could be a boon for drought-stricken areas.