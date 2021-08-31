U.S. Digital Corps Aims to Attract Top Tech Talent to Government Roles

The Biden administration has unveiled the U.S. Digital Corps, with the goal of attracting the nations top tech talent to government jobs.
The tech industry has a complicated relationship with government, with the biggest tech companies under increased scrutiny for potential antitrust violations. At the same time, the transition to remote work, the rise of cloud computing and the ever-growing cybersecurity risks means the government needs talented tech workers now more than ever.
The Digital Corps has been launched to help meet that need.
Begin your technology career inside the federal government and be part of something bigger. The U.S. Digital Corps is a new two‑year fellowship for early‑career technologists where you will work every day to make a difference in critical impact areas including coronavirus response, economic recovery, cybersecurity, and racial equity. More than just a job with a competitive salary and benefits, you will change the way people in America are served by their government.