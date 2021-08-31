U.S. Digital Corps Aims to Attract Top Tech Talent to Government Roles

The Biden administration has unveiled the U.S. Digital Corps, with the goal of attracting the nations top tech talent to government jobs.

The tech industry has a complicated relationship with government, with the biggest tech companies under increased scrutiny for potential antitrust violations. At the same time, the transition to remote work, the rise of cloud computing and the ever-growing cybersecurity risks means the government needs talented tech workers now more than ever.

The Digital Corps has been launched to help meet that need.