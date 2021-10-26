Twitter’s Jack Dorsey: ‘Hyperinflation Will Change Everything’

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is adding his voice to the chorus of ones concerned about inflation, saying hyperinflation will change everything.

Many financial experts are concerned about the impact the pandemic has had on the economy. In particular, ongoing supply chain disruptions have been driving the cost of common goods to all-new heights. Citigroup’s CEO, Jane Fraser, even went so far as to say this would be a “brutal winter” as a result.

Dorsey believes the world is seeing hyperinflation, the effects of which will be profound.