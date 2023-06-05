Twitter’s Head of Trust and Safety Has Resigned

Twitter has lost its second head of trust and safety since Elon Musk’s takeover, with a report that Ella Irwin has resigned.

Irwin told Reuters late last week that she had resigned. Irwin had served in the role since November, when her predecessor, Yoel Roth, also resigned. Irwin had been with the company since June of last year.

Irwin did not elaborate on why she resigned, but Twitter has been under fire since Musk’s takeover for an increase in hate speech and other harmful content. Elon Musk has tried to position himself as a champion of free speech — as long as you’re not a journalist criticizing him — and much of the platform’s moderation team has been let go as a result.

There’s no word on who will replace Irwin, but it will no doubt be a tough role to properly fill.