Twitter Wins Round One Against Elon Musk

The Delaware Chancery Court has ruled in favor of Twitter’s request for an expedited trial despite Elon Musk wanting the trial pushed to February 2023.

Twitter sued Musk when he backed out of his agreement to purchase the company for $44 billion. Twitter’s stock has been taking a beating, thanks in no small part to the uncertainty surround the company’s future. Twitter’s lawyers wanted the trial to begin as early as September, while Musk wanted it pushed back to February 2023.

According to TheStreet, the Court has ruled against Musk, and issued a ruling very close to what Twitter was asking for. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick has ruled the trial will be conducted in October, over the course of five days.

Chancellor McCormick agreed with Twitter’s arguments that prolonging the trial date would cause unnecessary harm to the company.