Twitter Users Leaving En Masse After Musk Buyout

Twitter has a problem on its hands, with “mass deactivations” in the wake of Elon Musk’s successful bid for the company.

Elon Musk’s bid to purchase the company for $54.20 a share was accepted on Monday. Despite Musk’s attempts to reassure users the platform will respect free speech and strive to be politically neutral, it seems many users are not happy with the prospect of his stewardship.

According to NBC News, many high-profile Twitter accounts have lost thousands of followers. The company says the activity is “organic,” and not an arbitrary cleansing of old accounts.

“While we continue to take action on accounts that violate our spam policy which can affect follower counts, these fluctuations appear to largely be a result of an increase in new account creation and deactivation,” Twitter said in a statement.