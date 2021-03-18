Twitter Testing In-Line YouTube Viewing

Twitter is testing a new feature that will let users watch YouTube videos in-line, without leaving the Twitter conversation.

Traditionally, clicking on a YouTube link in Twitter took a user to the YouTube video, leaving the Twitter thread behind. With Twitter’s new feature, users will be able to watch the video without leaving the thread.

Starting today on iOS, we’re testing a way to watch YouTube videos directly in your Home timeline, without leaving the conversation on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/V4qzMJMEBs — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 18, 2021

The feature obviously has value to Twitter, as it keeps users from leaving, but it’s also a nice feature for Twitter users as well.