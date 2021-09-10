Twitter Testing Automated Account Labels

Twitter is testing a feature that would allow automated accounts and bots to sport labels in an effort to improve communication.

There are many automated accounts and bots on Twitter, many of which provide important information, including vaccine information, early warning systems and more.

Unfortunately, not all bots are created equal. While many are useful and informative, others are spammy and annoying. Twitter is hoping labels will add a degree of transparency and improve the overall experience.

Examples of automated accounts you might see on Twitter include bots that help you find vaccine appointments and disaster early warning systems. When these accounts let you know they’re automated, you get a better understanding of their purpose when you’re interacting with them.

When accounts send automated Tweets to share relevant information about content on another account, automated labels help you identify good bots from spammy ones and are all about transparency.

The feature is currently being tested by a limited number of individuals who are part of an invite-only test.