Twitter Testing a Way to Downvote Replies

Twitter is testing a way to downvote replies, as the company looks for ways to improve engagement.
Twitter User Researcher Cody Elam revealed in a series of tweets that the company is testing a way to vote on replies.
The new feature could be a way for Twitter to combat the vitriol that has become the plague of most social media platforms. Giving people a way to downvote contentious replies could help the platform improve engagement, while cutting down on the toxic environment that drives many users away.