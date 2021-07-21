Twitter Testing a Way to Downvote Replies

Twitter is testing a way to downvote replies, as the company looks for ways to improve engagement.

Twitter User Researcher Cody Elam revealed in a series of tweets that the company is testing a way to vote on replies.

Today, we’re launching an experiment for voting within replies — a way to give us feedback on what replies you find most relevant.



How did research and exploration get us here? ⬇️ https://t.co/hvmNuXvs9S — Cody Elam (@codyelam) July 21, 2021

The new feature could be a way for Twitter to combat the vitriol that has become the plague of most social media platforms. Giving people a way to downvote contentious replies could help the platform improve engagement, while cutting down on the toxic environment that drives many users away.