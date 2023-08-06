Twitter Takes @Music From Longtime User, Offers Him Other Users’ Handles

Twitter has taken @Music from the person who has used it for 16 years and offered him alternatives currently in use by other people.

Jeremy Vaught has used the @Music Twitter handle for 16 years, building a community of half a million users. Vaught recently received a notice that Twitter would be taking the @Music account. The company offered him a number of alternative handles, including @MusicLover, and promised to transfer his followers to the account of his choosing.

16 years ago, I created @music and have been running it ever since. Just now, Twitter / X just ripped it away.

Super pissed pic.twitter.com/ctacWKY9js — Jeremy Vaught (@jeremyvaught) August 3, 2023

Unfortunately, the offer puts Vaught between a rock and a hard place, since all the accounts Twitter offered him are currently in use by other people. As a result, if he wants to accept Twitter’s offer, he has to inflict on someone else exactly what’s being inflicted on him.

Oh wow, I didn't even think to look up the alternatives they were offering. THEY ARE ALREADY USED AS WELL! So if I choose one, I'll be complicit in stealing more accounts. 😡 — Jeremy Vaught (@jeremyvaught) August 4, 2023

Twitter keeps doing things that upset its users and drive them away since Musk’s takeover, and this is just the latest example in what is sure to be an ongoing and ever-growing list.