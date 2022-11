Twitter’s personnel cuts continue, with the company reportedly letting contractor workers go over the weekend.

Since purchasing the company, Elon Musk has been slashing Twitter’s workforce, laying off roughly half of the company’s employees. According to Platformer’s Casey Newton, the personnel cuts have now hit Twitter’s contractors around the world.

Getting word that a large number of number of Twitter contractors were just laid off this afternoon with no notice, both in the US and abroad. Functions affected appear to include content moderation, real estate, and marketing, among others — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 13, 2022

Only time will tell if further cuts will come. Given that Musk has said even bankruptcy is on the table, nothing would be surprising.