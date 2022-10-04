Twitter Plans to Accept Elon Musk’s Proposal to Finish Original Deal

Twitter has signaled it intends to accept Elon Musk’s proposal to finalize a deal based on the original terms.

Elon Musk and Twitter have been locked in a legal battle after the tech icon tried to back out of his deal to purchase Twitter. Earlier today, and just two weeks before their court case begins, reports surfaced that Musk proposed moving forward with the deal under the original terms.

According to its Twitter account, the social media company plans to accept the proposal.

Twitter issued this statement about today's news: We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC. The intention of the Company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share. — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) October 4, 2022

Given that the company’s board of directors and shareholders have already approved the deal, Musk could be Twitter’s new owner in the very near future.