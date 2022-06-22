Long-Form Twitter Notes Are Here

Twitter has unveiled its highly-anticipated Notes feature, giving users a way to write long-form content.

Twitter has long been known for its strict character limit on posts. Originally limited to 140 characters, Twitter eventually increased that to 280, but some users still wanted the ability to write longer posts, rather than stringing together a series of tweets. The company has now introduced Notes, its way of giving users that ability.

The company is still testing the feature and working with a small group of writers during the testing phase. The company says Notes will be able to be read on or off Twitter in most countries.

A small group of writers are helping us test Notes. They can be read on and off Twitter, by people in most countries. pic.twitter.com/IUVVkr2vnl — Twitter Write (@TwitterWrite) June 22, 2022

No final release date has been announced at this time.