Twitter May Accept Musk’s Deal After All

A new report indicates Twitter may be open to a deal with Elon Musk, after initially fighting it aggressively.

Musk made a bid for Twitter in mid-May, with his offer price coming in at $54.20 per share. The board almost immediately adopted a “poisoned pill” strategy to combat the takeover, but has also faced criticism from none other than founder Jack Dorsey.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company may be on the verge of relenting and reconsidering Musk’s offer. The two parties met Sunday to discuss the deal, and Reuters is now reporting that Twitter may accept Musk’s offer as early as Monday.

