Twitter Layoffs to Begin

Twitter has notified employees that layoffs will soon begin, with notifications being sent via email.

Elon Musk finalized his acquisition of Twitter in late October amid rumors that he planned to gut the company’s workforce. Despite claiming the reported 75% layoff target was inaccurate, no one really believed Musk wasn’t going to lay off at least some of the company’s staff.

According to NBC News, Twitter sent an email Thursday notifying employees of the impending layoffs.

“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward,” the email said.

An employee told NBC News the layoff email was the first communication since Musk’s takeover of the company, contributing to a demoralizing impact.

“It’s total chaos, house melting down, everyone looking towards this email,” the employee said.