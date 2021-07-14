Twitter Kills Fleets, Disappearing Tweets

Twitter has announced it is shutting down Fleets, the company’s disappearing tweets feature.

Twitter rolled out Fleets late last year in an effort to encourage conversation. The idea was to create a way for people to share their thoughts or feelings without the commitment of a permanent post.

Unfortunately, it appears Fleets were better as an idea than a reality, and adoption has not matched Twitter’s expectations.

We built Fleets as a lower-pressure, ephemeral way for people to share their fleeting thoughts. We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter. But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped. Because of this, on August 3, Fleets will no longer be available on Twitter.

The company says it will apply what it’s learned with Fleets in an effort to improve the overall Twitter experience.