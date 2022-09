Twitter is, at long last, getting an Edit button, adding one of the most requested features to the social media platform.

Twitter broke the word in April that the company was working on the feature after Elon Musk posted a poll asking if users wanted it. The company has now confirmed it is testing the new feature, even giving a glimpse at how it will work.

now that everyone is asking…



yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!



no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉



we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

Jay Sullivan, GM of Consumer and Revenue Product, went into more detail about the features being tested: