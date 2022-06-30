Twitter Is Discontinuing TweetDeck for Mac

Twitter is shutting down TweetDeck for the Mac after shutting it down on virtually every other platform over the past few years.

Twitter bought TweetDeck for $40 million in 2011. Over the course of the following several years, Twitter killed off the client for mobile clients and Windows, leaving TweetDeck for Mac as the only remaining platform.

The company has now announced the Mac version is being discontinued as well, in favor of the web client.

We're saying goodbye to TweetDeck for the Mac app to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview. July 1 is the last day it'll be available.



You can still use TweetDeck on web and more invites to try the Preview will be rolling out over the next few months! — TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) June 1, 2022

Needless to say, many users were not happy with the news, complaining that the web client is a poor substitute for the original TweetDeck.

Users interested in trying the web version TweetDeck can do so here.