Twitter Goes Down, Musk Says ‘Works for Me’

Twitter experienced its first major outage since Elon Musk’s takeover of the company, although the new CEO did little to reassure users.

Downdetector.com reported a major outage Wednesday evening, with more than 10,000 reports from users coming in. Many were quick to point out that this eventuality was not hard to predict, given how many people the company laid off in recent weeks. People feared the reduced workforce might struggle to keep the platform operational.

For his part, Musk seemed unconcerned.

Works for me — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

While this may be the first major outage under Musk’s ownership, but only time will tell if this is a one-off or becomes a regular occurrence.