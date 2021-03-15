Twitter Fixes Bug That Locked Out Users Who Tweeted ‘Memphis’

In a strange turn of events, some Twitter users found themselves locked out of their accounts for tweeting the word “Memphis.”

Twitter, like most social media platforms, has been under fire for its moderation policies. Some criticize the company for not moderating enough, while others accuse it of censorship.

Whatever one’s views of Twitter’s moderation, no one expected to be locked out for tweeting the word “Memphis.” Fortunately, it appears to have been a simple bug that Twitter has since fixed.

A number of accounts that Tweeted the word “Memphis” were temporarily limited due to a bug. It’s been fixed and the accounts have now been restored. We’re sorry this happened. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 14, 2021

Many Twitter users were quick to reply with some tongue-in-cheek humor.

Memphis is a slur, very sad to see you reverse this brave decision, you will be held accountable — spectres be haunting (@roadtoserfdumb) March 14, 2021

Other users pointed out that the company still struggles to effectively ban abusive speech, yet has no problem banning a city.

Either way, at least Memphis is once again safe in the Twitterverse.