Twitter Finalizes Twitter Blue Pricing

Twitter has finalized its Twitter Blue pricing and features, after weeks of turmoil and uncertainty.

Twitter Blue is a premium Twitter service that gives users a number of important features for a monthly subscription. Soon after takeover, Elon Musk wanted the blue checkmark verification included as part of Blue, but the company ran into problems with verification.

The company has now made the necessary changes and is rolling out Twitter Blue once again.

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵

Features will include the ability to edit tweets, upload 1080p video, reader mode and, of course, the blue checkmark (after review).