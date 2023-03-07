Twitter Experiences More Outages

Perhaps laying off a large portion of Twitter’s technical staff wasn’t such a good idea, with the platform experience yet another outage.

Elon Musk has been slashing Twitter’s headcount since taking over the company. Unfortunately, it looks like the cuts may be cutting into the company’s ability to operate.

According to BBC News, the company experienced technical issues for the second time in a week. Users experienced errors when clicking links in tweets. In fact, the problem was bad enough that Bloomberg posted a link to its coverage saying: “if you can click this link, Twitter’s fixed its bug.”

Musk took the opportunity to blame the platform’s ‘brittleness.’

This platform is so brittle (sigh). Will be fixed shortly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2023

Interestingly, as BBC points out, while Twitter certainly had issues prior to Musk’s takeover, there has been a marked increase since the acquisition.

“It started shortly before the Musk takeover itself,” Alp Toker, director of internet outage tracker NetBlocks, told the outlet. “The main spike has happened after the takeover, with four to five incidents in a month – which was comparable to what used to happen in a year.”

It’s a safe bet that eliminating such a large percentage of the company’s staff may be a factor.