Twitter Exec Fights Back, Gets Court Injunction Against Being Fired

At least one Twitter exec isn’t accepting Musk’s ultimatum to commit to an “extremely hardcore” environment or quit, not without a fight.

Musk sent employees an email giving them an ultimatum, requiring them to commit to long hours, had work, and an “extremely hardcore” work environment. The email only had one option, “Yes,” with a failure to select it being considered a resignation.

According to The Irish Times, Twitter executive Sinead McSweeney, global vice-president for public policy, has successfully secured a temporary injunction against being fired. McSweeney says that since she chose not to reply to the email, Twitter has been treating her like she no longer works for the company. McSweeney has reportedly been locked out of all access to the company, both physical and digital.

Twitter claims McSweeney was told she had accepted a severance package, but she disputes the claim. The executive says she never resigned, but claims the company “resigned me,” in violation of her contract. Meanwhile, Twitter acknowledges the fact that she disputes her “resignation,” and says her work commitment “had never been questioned.”

Only time will tell if McSweeney will ultimately prevail in her battle against Twitter, although it’s certainly possible. The EU is generally more zealous about protecting the rights of employees and individuals in the face of corporate overreach.

Musk may just find himself running face-first into EU law over his ultimatum.