Twitter Enables 4K Uploads on iOS and Android

Twitter has enabled 4K picture uploads via iOS and Android, bringing its mobile apps on par with its web app.
Twitter’s apps were previously limited to 2048 x 2048 pixels, whereas the web app could upload photos with a resolution of 4096 x 4096. The company has now upgraded its mobile app abilities to match the web app.
Have a collection of higher res photos waiting to be shared? We’re testing ways for you to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS.
If you're in the test, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings to get started. pic.twitter.com/EgW5fsb8Z8
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2021