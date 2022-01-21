Twitter Communities Comes to Android

Twitter has brought its Communities to Android, after first rolling out the feature to iOS in September 2021.

When Twitter introduced Communities, it billed it as a way to for like-minded people to engage in more intimate conversations.

Some conversations aren’t for everyone, just the people who want to talk about the thing you want to talk about. When you join a Community, you can Tweet directly to that group instead of to all your followers. Only members in the same Community are able to reply and join the conversation so it stays intimate and relevant.

Now the feature has made its way to Android, significantly expanding the room for engagement.

Android is HERE!

if you’re on Android, you can now engage in Communities via the Twitter app (make sure to update to the latest version!)