Twitter CEO Shakes Up Executive Team Ahead of Musk Buyout

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has made changes to his executive team, getting rid of two top executives.

Kayvon Beykpour, GM of Consumer, announced in a tweet that Agrawal had asked him to leave:

“The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision. Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction.” — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) — May 12, 2022

According to The Verge, Bruce Falck, GM of Revenue, announced in a now deleted tweet that he too was let go.

Twitter spokesperson Adrian Zamora confirmed the changes to The Verge, saying: “We can confirm that Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falck are leaving Twitter. Jay Sullivan is the new GM of Bluebird and interim GM of Goldbird. Effective this week, we are pausing most hiring and backfills, except for business critical roles. We are pulling back on non-labor costs to ensure we are being responsible and efficient.”

The last couple of months have been among Twitter’s most tumultuous, and these latest changes would seem to indicate the tumult is far from over.