Twitter Blue users received a major new feature today, with the tweet character limit raised to 4,000.

Twitter has always strictly held to short posts, limiting users to 140 characters before eventually expanding to 280. While it has helped keep Twitter in the “micro blogging” territory, it also leads to long threads of multiple posts in an effort to share more in-depth information.

The company is now making it easier to do that…at least for Twitter Blue Users: