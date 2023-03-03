Twitter Blue Is Now Available in More Than 20 Countries

Twitter Blue has undergone a major expansion, with the service now available in more than 20 European countries.

Twitter Blue is the social media platform’s service that provides a number of major features not available to free users. Those features include the ability to edit tweets, post 60-minute videos, and post up to 4,000 character tweets.

According to TechCrunch, the company has expanded the service to 20+ countries, including “Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, and Cyprus.”

The expansion is a clear effort to help the platform convert users to paid accounts. Since Twitter started charging $8/mo for the service, it hasn’t exactly been a hit, with reports indicating it has less than 300,000 subscribers.