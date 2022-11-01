Twitter Blue Checkmark Available to All…for $8 a Month

Elon Musk has made a decision on who can have a blue checkmark, ruling that anyone can for $8 per month.

News broke over the weekend that Musk and Twitter executives were considering charging for verified status, signified by a blue checkmark. Until now, gaining verified status required a user to be well-known, such as a celebrity, politician, journalist, or similar. Musk is looking to democratize verification for a price.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

As Musk points out, an added benefit of the new system is half the ads, compared to what non-paying users currently see.