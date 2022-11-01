Twitter Blue Checkmark Available to All…for $8 a Month

Elon Musk has made a decision on who can have a blue checkmark, ruling that anyone can for $8 per month.
News broke over the weekend that Musk and Twitter executives were considering charging for verified status, signified by a blue checkmark. Until now, gaining verified status required a user to be well-known, such as a celebrity, politician, journalist, or similar. Musk is looking to democratize verification for a price.
As Musk points out, an added benefit of the new system is half the ads, compared to what non-paying users currently see.