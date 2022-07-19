Twitter and Elon Musk Fighting Over Trial Start Date

Twitter and Musk are continuing their acrimonious relationship, this time squabbling about how quickly their trial will begin.

Twitter sued Elon Musk in an effort to force him to carry through with his offer to buy the company. Twitter is pushing for a fast and expedient trial, asking for a September trial date, but Musk is pushing back, saying more time is required to prepare. In his response, Musk’s lawyers asked for the trial to be pushed to February 2023.

Twitter has now responded to Musk’s request, saying further delays would cause continued harm to the company, according to Business Insider.

“The earliest possible trial date is imperative,” the company’s lawyers said in a document filed in Delaware Chancery Court. “This very public dispute harms Twitter with each passing day Musk is in breach. Musk amplifies this harm by using the Company’s own platform as a megaphone to disparage it.”

“Millions of Twitter shares trade daily under a cloud of Musk-created doubt. No public company of this size and scale has ever had to bear these uncertainties,” they added.

The court will address Twitter’s request on Tuesday, July 19.