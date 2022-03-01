Twitter Adding Warning Labels to Russian Propaganda Posts

Twitter is working to combat Russian propaganda, adding warning labels to tweets linked to such propaganda in the midst of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tech companies are increasingly being drug into the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with many implementing their own sanctions against Russia in the face of its attack. In the meantime, social media has become an all-too-common battleground between facts and misinformation.

Twitter is working to address that, with warning labels attached to propaganda Russia may be working to propagate. The news was announced by Yoel Roth, Head of Site Integrity at @Twitter.

Today, we’re adding labels to Tweets that share links to Russian state-affiliated media websites and are taking steps to significantly reduce the circulation of this content on Twitter. We’ll roll out these labels to other state-affiliated media outlets in the coming weeks.

Twitter’s action is just one of many Russia is facing as it embarks on the biggest invasion in Europe since World War II.