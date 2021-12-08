Twitter Acquires Quill, Will Shutter the Service

Twitter has acquired messaging service Quill and is planning on shutting it down.

Quill is a messaging service that competes with Slack and Microsoft Teams. Twitter has announced it has acquired the service.

Excited to share that today we’re welcoming @QuillChat to Twitter! 👋🏿👋🏿🪶🪶 — Nick Caldwell🔪🧼 (@nickcald) December 7, 2021

Quill says its service will be shutting down as part of the deal, but users have until December 11 to export their data.

Quill will be shutting down, but its spirit and ideas will continue on. You’ll be able to export your team message history until 1pm PST, Saturday, December 11th 2021, when we will be turning off our servers and deleting all data. For all active teams, we’re issuing full refunds.

Neither company disclosed the terms of the deal.