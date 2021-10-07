Twitch Suffers Devastating Cyberattack Exposing Source Code

Twitch, the popular video game streaming platform, suffered a major cyberattack that exposed its source code and payment model.

Source code and financial details are some of the most sensitive information that companies take great pains to protect. Unfortunately for the Amazon-owned streaming service, that’s exactly what hackers exposed.

“Jeff Bezos paid $970 million for this, we’re giving it away FOR FREE,” wrote one of the hackers, via Mashable, referencing the “entirety” of Twitch.tv’s source code, dating “back to its early beginnings.”

It appears Twitch was specifically targeted, with the hackers citing the platform’s “disgusting toxic cesspool” as a motive, along with a desire to foster greater competition in the market.

The hack also included information about how much Twitch pays its creators, from 2019 to the present.

The company acknowledged it suffered a breach, and is working hard to investigate the incident.