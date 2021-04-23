Twitch Rolling Out Threaded Chat Replies

Twitch is rolling out threaded chat replies, in an effort to help individuals better communicate in chaotic chat threads.

Twitch is a popular streaming platform that gamers, ASMR aficionados and others use to stream their activities. The platform includes a chat option for fans to communicate with each other and the content creator.

Unfortunately, when thousands of people are watching a stream and chatting, the chat window can quickly become chaotic. Twitch is now working to address that problem by rolling out threaded chat replies.

Chat Replies help you keep the conversation going, even when chat is going off. Try out new message threads, keyboard shortcuts and more, now available to all communities on Twitch. Learn more: https://t.co/jwrAkCYUU6 pic.twitter.com/DTPr2EFnCB — Twitch (@Twitch) April 22, 2021

The feature should go a long way toward improving the Twitch experience.